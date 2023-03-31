Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey Price Performance

FC stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $503.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $54.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.50.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 330,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 41,247 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,685 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Covey

(Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.