Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,156 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 2.3% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.76. 3,454,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,838,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

