Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Trading Down 2.5%

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.33. 904,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,228,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Frontline Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.21.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.39 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s revenue was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 199.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Amundi grew its stake in Frontline by 46.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

