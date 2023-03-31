Fruits (FRTS) Trading 0.6% Higher This Week

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and $332,254.53 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fruits has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fruits Profile

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

