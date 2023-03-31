Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 4.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

About Fuel Tech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

