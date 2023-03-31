Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Fuel Tech Price Performance
Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 4.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuel Tech (FTEK)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.