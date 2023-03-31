Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 35,000 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,562,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,245,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,126,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $372,500.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00.

Tilly’s Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $224.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,529,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after buying an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 206,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 58.4% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 435,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TLYS shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

