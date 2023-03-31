Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 35,000 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,562,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,245,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,126,500.00.
- On Monday, March 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $372,500.00.
- On Friday, March 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00.
Tilly’s Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $224.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on TLYS shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.
About Tilly’s
Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
See Also
