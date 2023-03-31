Fundamental Research Analysts Give Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) a C$3.51 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$3.51 price objective on Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tudor Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE TUD opened at C$1.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$239.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.49. Tudor Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get Tudor Gold alerts:

About Tudor Gold

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and other base metals. The Company's flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of approximately 17,130 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tudor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tudor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.