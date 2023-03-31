Fundamental Research Analysts Give Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) a C$3.51 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$3.51 price objective on Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Tudor Gold Price Performance
Shares of CVE TUD opened at C$1.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$239.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.49. Tudor Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
About Tudor Gold
