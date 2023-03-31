Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Short Interest Update

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,000 shares, a growth of 88.4% from the February 28th total of 337,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Performance

FURY remained flat at $0.53 on Thursday. 30,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47. Fury Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

Institutional Trading of Fury Gold Mines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fury Gold Mines by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

