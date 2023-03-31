Future (LON:FUTR) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,510 ($30.84) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Future from GBX 2,852 ($35.04) to GBX 2,621 ($32.20) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Future from GBX 1,920 ($23.59) to GBX 1,915 ($23.53) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Future in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Future in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a sell rating and a GBX 1,153 ($14.17) price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,995.80 ($24.52).

Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 1,143.23 ($14.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,142.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 1,052 ($12.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,778 ($34.13). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,363.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,376.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Future’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

