Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Trading Up 1.8%

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.49. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 million, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 66.06% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks growth of capital and income by targeting US-listed companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market value and considered to be innovative in their industry.

