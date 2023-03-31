Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.90 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Galiano Gold from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Galiano Gold by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,122,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 2,151,971 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Galiano Gold by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Galiano Gold by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,604,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 225,338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Galiano Gold by 937.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,019,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Galiano Gold by 720.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 478,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 419,881 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

