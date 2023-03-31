Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.90 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Galiano Gold from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
Galiano Gold Price Performance
NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
