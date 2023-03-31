Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMDGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.84.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.