Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $56.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLPI. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI opened at $50.91 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.06%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

