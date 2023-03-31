GateToken Market Capitalization Hits $546.50 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $5.05 or 0.00017918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $546.50 million and approximately $753,155.76 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.01147297 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,005,729.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

