General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,120 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises approximately 2.2% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.46. The stock had a trading volume of 281,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.30. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

