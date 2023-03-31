General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given New $96.00 Price Target at UBS Group

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.88.

General Mills Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $84.96 on Monday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

