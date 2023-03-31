Geneva Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Hershey comprises 3.5% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 444.4% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Hershey by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.73.

HSY stock opened at $253.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $254.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.59.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

