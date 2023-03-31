Geneva Partners LLC Has $533,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Geneva Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.27.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE WM opened at $162.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.55 and its 200 day moving average is $158.15. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

