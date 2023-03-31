Geneva Partners LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 298,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 54,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 81,739 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $816,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PHYS opened at $15.61 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.