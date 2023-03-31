Geneva Partners LLC Sells 825 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Geneva Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. McKesson comprises 2.0% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $302,630,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in McKesson by 7,667.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,191,000 after purchasing an additional 227,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,045,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 134.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,944,000 after purchasing an additional 170,299 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Up 0.6 %

MCK stock opened at $359.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.35.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.