Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Genus Stock Performance

GENSF opened at $35.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45. Genus has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $41.75.

About Genus

Genus Plc engages in the provision of genetic livestock services to produce meat and milk. It operates through the following segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment focuses on global porcine sales business. The Genus ABS segment includes global bovine sales business.

