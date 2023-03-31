Gifto (GTO) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

Gifto (GTO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. Gifto has a market cap of $47.58 million and $7.31 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Gifto launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

