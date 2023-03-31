Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.4% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,559 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DZ Bank cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

