Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,545,000.00 in Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,277,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Glatfelter Stock Up 4.9 %
NYSE:GLT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.19. 391,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. Glatfelter Co. has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $13.78.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glatfelter in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.
