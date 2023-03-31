Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Up 8%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.46 and last traded at $32.37. Approximately 355,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,087,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.
Several equities research analysts have commented on GLBE shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
