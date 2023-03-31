Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.61. 51,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 51,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Global Internet of People Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Internet of People

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Internet of People stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Internet of People Company Profile

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

