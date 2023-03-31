Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Shares Down 0.1%

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.06. 393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHIC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 43,623 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF (CHIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap communication services companies. The fund includes A shares. CHIC was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.