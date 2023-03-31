GlycoMimetics’ (GLYC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
GlycoMimetics Trading Down 1.6 %
GlycoMimetics stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.19. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.
Insider Transactions at GlycoMimetics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile
GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GlycoMimetics (GLYC)
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
- Schwab’s Drop This Week Could Be The Opening Of The Year (Again)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.