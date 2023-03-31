GlycoMimetics’ (GLYC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

GlycoMimetics Trading Down 1.6 %

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.19. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.

Insider Transactions at GlycoMimetics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 71,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $196,959.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,881,933 shares in the company, valued at $10,714,135.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other GlycoMimetics news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 652,016 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $2,125,572.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,588,288 shares in the company, valued at $11,697,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 71,362 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $196,959.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,881,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,714,135.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,451 shares of company stock worth $2,981,601 and sold 898,192 shares worth $2,845,225. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

Further Reading

