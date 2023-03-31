Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDEN. StockNews.com raised Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.38. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 24.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,621,000 after acquiring an additional 194,067 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after acquiring an additional 441,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,780,000 after acquiring an additional 227,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 431,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.