Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the February 28th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.64. 2,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,865. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 million, a P/E ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 1.99. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Good Times Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

Featured Stories

