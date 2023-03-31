Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.06

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.06 and last traded at $35.06, with a volume of 287026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

