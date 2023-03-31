Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Short Interest Update

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $1.25 on Friday. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrook TMS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Greenbrook TMS

Separately, Bloom Burton lowered Greenbrook TMS from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

