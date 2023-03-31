Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Trading Down 0.7%

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01). 93,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 405,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.09 ($0.01).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greencoat Renewables in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.13. The company has a market cap of £12.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97.

About Greencoat Renewables

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,615.38%.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

