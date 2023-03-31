Greystone Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for about 2.5% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $254.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.84. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

