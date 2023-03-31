Greystone Financial Group LLC Invests $376,000 in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 112,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at $285,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.