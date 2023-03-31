Greystone Financial Group LLC Invests $7.28 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 166,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,000. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 2.1% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,820,000 after buying an additional 210,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after acquiring an additional 303,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,038,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,797,000 after acquiring an additional 496,016 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

