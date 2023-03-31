Greystone Financial Group LLC Invests $7.95 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,000. 3M makes up approximately 2.3% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $103.07 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $154.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

