Greystone Financial Group LLC Invests $763,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,396 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,656,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 713.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 878,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,376,000 after acquiring an additional 770,484 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,530,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,391.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,574,000 after acquiring an additional 383,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $102.03.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.