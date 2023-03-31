Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $137.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.26. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

