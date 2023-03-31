Greystone Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,026,000 after purchasing an additional 505,775 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $49.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

