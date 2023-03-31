GRIT Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.93

GRIT Investment Trust PLC (LON:GRIT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.93 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 1.59 ($0.02). GRIT Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,211,582 shares traded.

GRIT Investment Trust Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £247,000.00, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of -0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.87.

About GRIT Investment Trust

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

