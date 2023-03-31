GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSR II Meteora Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSRM. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $398,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSRM opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. GSR II Meteora Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Company Profile

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

