Gunma Bank Ltd. Takes Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.88. The stock had a trading volume of 142,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,760. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.30.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

