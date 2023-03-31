Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.97

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.97 and traded as low as $8.50. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 129 shares changing hands.

Gyrodyne Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Gyrodyne alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Towerview LLC grew its stake in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Gyrodyne accounts for about 0.6% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Towerview LLC owned approximately 7.99% of Gyrodyne worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne LLC engages in the management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties. Its properties include Flowerfield, Port Jefferson Professional Park, Courtland Medical Center, and Grove. The company was founded by Peter James Papadakos in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gyrodyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyrodyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.