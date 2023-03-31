H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Raised to “Buy” at Danske

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HNNMY. Bank of America upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

