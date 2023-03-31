H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Raised to “Buy” at Danske

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HNNMY. Bank of America upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Up 17.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.15.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile
H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.
