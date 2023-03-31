Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HVRRY. HSBC lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($204.30) to €210.00 ($225.81) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €201.50 ($216.67) to €200.00 ($215.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.67.

Hannover Rück Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HVRRY opened at $96.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $65.98 and a 1-year high of $103.51.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The Property and Casualty Reinsurance segment refers to lines of business concerned with the insurance of property, such as liability, fire, hail or marine insurance.

