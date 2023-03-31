Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Down 2.2%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.09. 1,656,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,040,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HMY shares. HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

See Also

