Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Down 2.2%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.09. 1,656,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,040,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.
A number of analysts have recently commented on HMY shares. HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
