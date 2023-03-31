HC Wainwright Cuts Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Price Target to $17.00

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a sell rating on the stock.

DCTH stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 1,280.77%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 19,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $95,086.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,617.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

