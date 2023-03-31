HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
EYPT has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $109.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
