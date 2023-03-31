HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

EYPT has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $109.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,524,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 265,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Further Reading

