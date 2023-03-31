HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA)

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 371.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Lisata Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LSTA opened at $3.18 on Friday. Lisata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lisata Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $817,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. 6.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile
Lisata Therapeutics, Inc develops biopharmaceuticals. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. It is designed to modify the tumor microenvironment by activating a novel uptake pathway that allows anti-cancer drugs to penetrate solid tumors more effectively.
